Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is even more difficult and different from all the seasons, this video of Tejasswi Prakash will surely make you fall in love with her, watch the video.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo: Khatron Ke Khiladi has now become the weekend dose for all the action lovers. Television hit reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has once again marked the presence on Colours TV with multiple television celebrities. This time, the show has phenomenal performers contestants and actors from the industry. Celebrities like comedian Balraj Syal, Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee, RJ Malishka, dancing sensation Dharmesh and beautiful Karishma Tanna.

Apart from all these contestants, there is a contestant who made her presence from the colours television serial Swaragini. Also, it came into the television reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Tejasswi Prakash has totally different character from the TV shows. She is cute in nature and crazy girl who can win hearts in no time she is also won hearts of the Khatron Ke Khiladi audience.

And to put some more interesting salt in the show Rohit Shetty miss no chance to trouble her. In the upcoming episode, we will see that how Rohit Shetti will give a task to Tejasswi Prakash in which she has to recognize the symbols and have to tell the name of the film. In the video, it can be seen that Tejasswi Prakash faced a lot of problems in recognizing the name of the film.

#TejasswiPrakash surely needs some help with this one!

How about you help her by putting down your guess in the comments and know whether you are right or not, tonight on #KKK10 at 9 PM, only on #Colors.

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/WJ60hgndJh — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 29, 2020

Other contestants made fun of her and they also give it a try but Tejaswini cute response towards all the approaches of Rohit Shetti it could be said that Tejaswini is an ultimate package of entertainment. Well, this week is also a week of first elimination in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, it will be interesting to see who among all three e contestants Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and Rani Chatterjee who will leave the show today.

