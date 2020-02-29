Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Khatron Ke Khiladi has always been the priority to all action lovers in the television shows. Today on of the contestants will get evicted today, Balraj Syal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka are in an unsafe zone.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty’s show again banged on the television screens, this time Khatron Ke Khiladi has been shot on the streets of Bulgaria and the contestants are super excited for the tasks and the stunts. In the first two days of Khartron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty has introduced two brand new stunts in the game show. This season is loaded with popular faces like Karishma Tanna, Tejaswini, comedian Balraj Syal, choreographer Dharmesh, Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee and many more.

There are many contestants who have mark their presence among the audience but a few are new faces for a television audience. There are contestants who are strong and tough they have show their power in the very first two days. But the bottom 3 contestants have also been shortlisted. RJ Malishka, Balraj Syal and rani Chatterjee got the fear fanda and they were not able to get rid of it and reach to the elimination round.

Balraj Syal and Rani Chatterjee performed the fear fanda task together and they were not able to get it done that dragged them to the elimination round. Balraj Syal is also a contestant in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and he is doing good in the show and close to Shehnaaz Gill but there are no speculations of his elimination. But its time RJ Malishka might face the elimination. In the last episodes, we have seen that Rani Chatterjee have done a great job and she get over from her biggest task. The first elimination of KKK10 would be interesting.

