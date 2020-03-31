Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: This won’t be wrong to say that the ongoing season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is not just high on dangerous and never tried before stunts, the entertainment factor added by Rohit Shetty with his laughter doses has made the show even crazier. Talking about the current scenario, week by week the difficulty level of the stunts is increasing along with the struggles of the contestants to fight from their own fears.

Though Rani Chatterjee, RJ Malishka and Amruta Khanvilkar have been eliminated, Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karisma Tanna, Balraj Syal, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, and Dharmesh are still in the game are leaving no stone unturned to prove themselves in every stunt. Among all the contestants, one lady who enjoys a huge fan base is RJ Malishka. From her way of addressing her audience to her bubbly nature, Malishka was among the most loved contestants.

Recently, while having a chat with a media portal, when asked about the marriage plans of Balraj Syal, Malishka replied that he is very secretive and doesn’t disclose anything about his plans. She added that she wishes that Balraj finds a good life partner soon. Not just this, RJ Malishka expressed herself and revealed that she also wants to organize Balraj’s swayamvar and she is sure that there will be a lot of entries.

Together both Malishka and Balraj share a great bond with each other through their show and are still in contact. Further, Balraj chose Ankita Srivastava in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and it will be interesting to see whether Balraj Syal gets married soon.

