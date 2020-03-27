Rohit Shetty has brought a special gift for Tejasswi Prakash. Tejasswi Prakash did not like the gift at all but she somehow accepted it because it was given by her mentor, check out what did she received.

Khatron Ke Khiladi took a big leap at TRP in the first week itself. The high profile contestants time have done a wonderful job and managed to keep the eyes of the audience on them. But out of all the contestants Tejasswi Prakash had grabbed the maximum attention not just because of her cute actions or innocently crazy behaviour. She is known for her incredible performance in tasks.

There is no task that Tejasswi cannot perform, she has never abort any task and always kept her calm while the tasks. All the contestants now took a step away from her when it comes to her tasks. Also, she has come into limelight because she always messes with the host Rohit Shetty. Bollywood director Rohit Shetty is a mentor to all the contestants and he helped a lot while the stunts.

Tejasswi always has a complaint from Rohit as he never let her speak and make fun of her just to add humour in the show. Tejasswi always takes the thing in a calm and composed way. Recently we have seen that Rohit Shetty has lost calm over Tejasswi but then things go ok. Now we will see in the upcoming episode, that Rohit Shetty has brought a special gift for her.

Rohit Shetty gifted her rats and asked her to take care of those rats for the whole day. Tejasswi Prakash did not like the gift at all but she somehow accepted it because it was given by her mentor. Despite liking the gift Tejasswi took care of those creatures and completed her task. For many such interesting updates and insiders stay tuned to NewsX. Stay safe! Stay home!

