Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: In the last episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Rohit Shetty was seen teasing Tejaswwi Prakash and called her Basanti from the film Sholay.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is back with the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi which is currently in its shooting stage in Bulgaria. With a double dose of entertainment and action, Rohit Shetty promised that season 10, which is termed as Darr Ki University, will be comparatively more difficult than the earlier seasons.

Talking about the last episode. Rohit Shetty was seen pulling Tejaswwi’s leg by giving her a hilarious name. In a task that required Tejaswwi to focus more and talk less, she continued to blabber. Even after completing the task, Tejaswwi talked so much that Rohit Shetty said that if Sholay is made in Bulgaria then Tejaswwi will become the Basanti.

This is not the first time when Rohit Shetty is seen teasing Tejaswwi, since the first episode, Rohit Shetty entertains the audience by teasing her and pulling her leg over small pranks.

Talking about the bottom three contestants, Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Syal will be seen performing elimination tasks in the upcoming episode.

