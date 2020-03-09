Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: After Bigg Boss season 13, Khatron Ke Khiladi has become the most-watched show of the television and it often betas the TRP of BB 13. Now the high voltage drama is also happening in Rohit Shetty's reality show.

Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi has now become the talk of the town because of the fabulous players this time and the courageous time. The contestants are not ready to abort the game or they are also not ready to take the defeat. But these days contestants Tejasswi Prakash have also grab the attention of the audience because of their innocent behaviour and her cute talks.

But her nature has now become irritating for Rohit Shetty. Tejasswi Prakash was not taking to Rohit Shetty because he was not giving her the advantages. So she sweetly said that she is not talking to the host and her video went viral in no time. Well, the joke has been started by Rohit Shetty. Rohit hetty Did not ask her any question and tried to ignore her just for the fun.

Tejasswi Prakash took her in fun but Rohit Shetty has given an advantage to Amruta Khanvilkar which made Tejasswini upset. Rohit Shetty then lashed out on her because of her continuous stupidity and said that did not come in a Taxi, he made efforts to reach on a certain level. He said that he can throw her out of the show, so, she should be in her limits.

Tejasswini Prakash said that he gave an advantage to Amruta that is why she did not feel the heat. Her feet were burned so she was not able to perform well and lost the task because of Rohit Shetty.

