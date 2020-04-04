In the coming episode of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty will praise the dessert made by Karishma's mother. He will call the dessert as lip-smacking. Read the full article to know more

Karishma Tanna garnered a lot of fame and popularity when she became a part of Bigg Boss. She has always come across as a woman with a soft heart. Recently she can be seen in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. It is a popular reality stunt-based show, and this time the intensity of the stunts is even higher than the last seasons. Karishma has shown great determination in all the tasks she has performed till now in the show. She is trying her best to overcome all her fears and phobias through the tasks.

Tanna has always been very vocal about her being a foodie and about how much she loves to eat. In Bulgaria, when the shooting of the Show KKK 10 was on, the ace director and host of the show Rohit Shetty tells the contestants about his sudden craving to have some dessert, but a kind which would not break his diet. At that moment the star Karishma said that she has some home-cooked chikkis that her mother made for her and those chikkis are sugarfree as well. After listening to this Shetty got very happy and when Tanna brought the box of chikkis , he took some few pieces from the box to eat.

A source from the set of KKK 10 revealed that Rohit praised those chikkis made by Tanna’s mother and called those chikkis as Lip-smacking and scrumptious. If we talk about the show then, Karishma is one of the strongest contestants on the show. She has performed all the tasks with utmost dedication and has also emerged as a winner in almost all of them. The star was recently praised by Rohit, who said that she has the potential of becoming one of the finalists.

