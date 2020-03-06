Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 hosted by Rohit Shetty is off to a great start. The opening week of the stunt-based reality show has garnered more TRP than the opening week of Bigg Boss 13, which was hosted by Salman Khan.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: It is that time of the week again when we get to know which television show performed better than the rest and which show slipped down the ladder. When speaking about Indian reality shows, two reality shows that grabbed the maximum attention were Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 hosted by Rohit Shetty. While Bigg Boss 13 wrapped on February 15, 2020, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 started airing right a week after it. In terms of viewership and entertainment, the opening week of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has beaten the opening week of Bigg Boss 13.

Ranking no. 2 on TRP ratings shared by BARC, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has garnered 3.8 points with opening week impressions at 8,392. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 13 had garnered 4,859 impressions in its opening week. Clearly, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is off to a better start than Bigg Boss 13 with fear, thrill and moments of laughter packed into one episode. Some of the television celebrities that have participated in the show this year are Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang and Balraj Syal.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 13 got everyone talking with its loud fights, intense drama and couples in the house. Sidharth Shukla might have lifted the trophy but the other contestants who managed to remain in the limelight and garner immense popularity were Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra.

Speaking about the TRP ratings of 8th week of 2020, Kundali Bhagya bagged the top spot, followed by Khatron Ke Khiladi, Indian Idol 11, Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin 4, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Choti Sardarrni, Dance Plus and Ye Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

