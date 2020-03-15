Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: One of the popular stunt TV series, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is the show, where contestant challenges their fear and performs daredevil stuns. In the earlier episode, Rohit Shetty unequally divides Karan Patel and Tejasswi Prakash's team.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: One of the most-watched adventure-based reality TV series, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is hosted by director Rohit Shetty, though the show is garnering quite good TRP for its daredevil stunts, in the earlier episode, Tejasswi Prakash and Karishma were seen unhappy, as their teams were unequally dived. Where there were 5 members in Karan’s team; Tejaswi’s team was left out with 4 people in it.

However, it doesn’t seem to be affected in their power as Shivin Narang will be seen challenging his fear by performing height tasks. However, recently Rohit was seen scolding Tejasswi as she was helping Malishka to get over from cockroaches, Shetty said, you are not directing the show.

Talking about the show, then its popularity ranked in the second most-watched TV show. Time and again the makers also add Harsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh’s tadka, which really increases the adds the fun quotient in the show. The show on-air on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and and Karan Johar promote Sooryavanshi, add fun to the frolic

In the show, these are the contestants– Adaa, Amruta, Balraj, Dharmesh, Karan, Karishma, Malishka, Shivin, Tejasswi, Rani. Meanwhile, as the theme of the show says Darr Lega Class Aur Dega Trass, so Rohit Shetty tries hard to bring scary tasks for the contestants.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla reacts to Shilpa Shinde’s claim, says it’s weird and feels sorry for her

Recently, Shetty arrived at The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. In which Akshay Kumar is playing a cop role who fights against terrorism. Indeed Shetty is one of those directors who knows how to entertain its viewers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App