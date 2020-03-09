Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: This will not be wrong to say that the tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is different from other seasons as it is a perfect combination of stunts, dangerous acts, and drama. From rising high in terms of TRP to entertaining the fans with the entry of guests like Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limabchiyaa, Rohit Shetty has tried hard to make this season, the most entertaining season till now.

This will not be wrong to say that all the contestants are trying hard to prove them on-screens and are leaving no stone unturned to take up each and every task sportingly. From melting wax to honey bees task, the host is all set to make the show rank high on TRP charts and it seems that he is successful in his task as the ratings of the show have beaten the records of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. Though the contestants are missing no chance, recently, Television actor Shivin Narang has landed at the hospital.

As per the last episode, Rohit Shetty introduced the elimination task where five contestants including Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh, Balraj Syal, and Shivin Narang were exposed to tear gas in a bunker. Balraj and Karan were out as they felt choked in the starting itself, post to which Dharmesh came out because of discomfort but Shivin and Adaa made it till the last moments, but unfortunately, Shivin was disqualified because of closing his eyes and Adaa Khan was declared the winner.

Later in the next task, Rohit Shetty revealed that Shivin has been taken to the hospital due to some skin infection caused by tear gas.

