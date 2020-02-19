Shivin Narang, who will be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, has revealed the reason behind refusing the show multiple times in the past. Shivin has also revealed that he was also offered Bigg Boss 13.

After charming the Indian Television Industry with his charming looks and impressive performances, Shivin Narang is all set to face his fears in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. However, it is not the first time that the actor has been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi. In a recent interview with a news portal, Shivin Narang revealed the reason behind saying no to Khatron Ke Khiladi multiple times.

Shivin Narang said that he never thought he would say yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi. Whenever the channel offered him the show, he always declined. It was because he was afraid to face his fears. However, it all changed this time after Shivin questioned himself and went against the wishes of his family and friends to do the show.

Interestingly, Shivin Narang was also offered Bigg Boss 13 but he picked Beyhadh 2 over it. Shivin Narang says that he has no regrets because one cannot do everything. The last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was also very successful. Along with Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, he is also doing Beyhadh, which is again a success.

One of the most desirable men of Indian Television, Shivin Narang made her debut with Channel V’s sow Suvreen Guggal-Topper Of The Year and later featured in shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas..Veera and Internet Wala Love. Last year, Shivin Narang also featured in Divya Khosla Kumar’s chartbuster song Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi.

