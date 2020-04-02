Recently Karishma Tanna shared her pictures on her Instagram account, in which it can be seen that she has served tea to her building staff. Read the full article to know more.

Ever since this lockdown period is announced, everybody is trying to do their bit to help others. All the celebrities are even lending out their helping hand to the people in need. From monetary to food whatever is possible for them they are doing it. Many TV stars have come forward during this pandemic to help others, One of the very famous TV star Karishma Tanna recently shared her few videos and images doing one such contribution.

In the video and images, it can be seen that she has made tea for her building staff members, She gave the caption of the post that she has served tea to all the staff members of the society as they have not gone to their houses just to safeguard them. She even added in the caption that this is last what we all can do for people, help others and let’s fight corona together. She even asked others to do the same and help others during this pandemic.

Laughter queen Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh who is a very famous screenwriter also shared their pictures of offering Ashtami pooja prasad to their building staff. Celebrities in this quarantine are awaring people, by all means, they are sharing their videos of workout, housecleaning, awareness, some way or the other they are also keeping us entertained by their videos.

Also Read:Coronavirus lockdown: Arjun Bijlani urges people to ask for help if they suffer from anxiety and depression during crises, watch

Also Read:Urvashi Rautela defends Kanika Kapoor, says take media reports against the singer with a pinch of salt

All celebrities are telling their fans that how can they spend their time during this quarantine. It’s not easy to spend your whole day staying at your house but after seeing all the stars spending their time with their family and kids is just refreshing.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to NEWS X.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App