Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 host Rohit Shetty urges people not to abandon their pets and dogs in the misconception that they are spreading COVID-19.

This won’t be wrong to say that the entire nation followed PM Modi’s instructions for March 22, which was declared as Janata Curfew. From standing in their balconies and ringing bells and plates to observing the curfew and helping the government and following the guidelines, all the people no doubt came together in following Modi’s appeal. Moreover, this has also been observed that misinformation about animals spreading coronavirus has also given a new angle to this outbreak.

Recently, Rohit Shetty shared an infographic that revealed that World Health Organisation states that dogs can’t spread coronavirus and urged everyone not to abandon your dogs and pets in the misconception that they will spread the virus.

Not just this, Rohit Shetty also revealed that till now there is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19 so there is no need to panic in this situation. He urged people to remain safe and also keep your pets safe during this crucial time. He further said that follow government guidelines and not to believe any such rumors.

Take a look at Rohit Shetty’s post–

Talking about the positive cases in India, as per the tweet by ANI, a total of 415 cases have reported positive and seven deaths by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Further, Narendra Modi has also urged people to follow the guidelines given by the government and punish the violators.

Total number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country is 415 and 7 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/dKtaPhrHSo — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Further, the celebrities are also urging the people to be safe and to follow all the rules and regulations related to lockdown.

