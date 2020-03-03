Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Television actor Tejasswi Prakash gets upset with Rohit Shetty for crushing her phone in the task. Read the details here–

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is back with the tenth season of stunt reality television show Khatron Ke Khiladi. With double drama, entertainment, fear and with never tried before stunts, Khatron Ke Khiladi has no doubt become among the most-watched reality shows. The show is currently in its full swing as all the contestants are trying head to toe to pass Rohit Shetty’s Darr Ki University.

In the last episode, Rohit Shetty introduced a unique stunt where the contestants were asked to unlock three phones which were supposed to open with codes that were hidden in three boxes filled with different insects. The task was allocated to Tejasswi, RJ Malishka, and Amruta and out of which, only Mallishka was successful in opening the codes of all three phones and as per the rule, Tejasswi and Amruta had to crush their phones.

Post to which, Television actress Tejasswi Prakash recently got upset with the host Rohit Shetty as he crushed her phone. Not just this, Tejasswi also failed to pass earlier tasks which included guessing the name of Bollywood films.

Talking about the elimination, as per reports Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee will become the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. Though nothing has been confirmed, the list of nominated contestants includes Balraj Syal and RJ Malishka.

