Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has managed to win the hearts of millions with its entertaining episodes. The legacy of the stunt-based program is still raising fame and maintaining the path for its potential viewers. The show replaced Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 at the weekend slot. Khatron Ke Khiladi opened up with a massive response from the audience and paved the path to be one of the non-fiction show in its first week. Since the beginning of season 10, each episode has been gardening strong audience reviews.

The adventure-based reality show is been hosted by great filmmaker Rohit Shetty. In the show, popular actress Tejasswi Prakash is also a part and is doing well till now. Where Rohit Shetty was noticed by Tejasswi’s fans scolding her various times. Well, when Tejasswi mentioned on the show of Rohit favoring Amruta Khanvilkar, lashing out at her, Rohit was heard telling Tejasswi to not to cross the limits, and he told that he did lots of hard work to reach this position so better she maintain her decorum otherwise he is going to through her out of the show. It seems these words of Rohit did not go down well with social media users and they criticized him.

The actress who did great television daily soaps has a great fan following and is one of the highest-paid actresses so far, and her experience is what makes her fans watch the reality show, Rohit Shetty behavior for the actress was highly disliked by her fans and Shetty was trolled by her fans, Take a look at the comments:

Rohit is really a rude person who doesn't respect teju #TejasswiPrakash #KKK10 — Rax3 (@Rax311) March 13, 2020

Rohit Shetty,the misogynistic arse is so jealous of https://t.co/qlxg9axRov.He has only one favourite contestant,and Teja is out shinning her in popularity and in https://t.co/3IrghT4Q0H he is showing his frustration by insulting her @RSPicturez @ColorsTV #KKK10 — RickysNini (@TheBarfiGirl2) March 14, 2020

Ahead of this task for tonight, the captains, @TheKaranPatel and #TejasswiPrakash have made their best bet on contestants for their side. Tune in tonight at 9 PM on #Colors to watch what else is in store for you on #KKK10.

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/ropK1MDH1T — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 14, 2020

Meanwhile, from conquering high heights to getting electric shocks, facing scorpions to drinking spicy shots, the new tasks have been designed to test the contestants’ passion to win the grand trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. It remains to be seen which contestants will get extra adventure and emerge victorious this week.

Mr. Rohit Shetty you can talk with a woman politely also🙏#TejasswiPrakash was just helping a contestant to removing insects that too after stunt end…she didn't broke any rule of your show so there is no point of saying "stay in your limit" 😌#KKK10 #KhatronKeKhiladi10 — Sσɳια💖Tҽʝυ (@soniasinha30) March 13, 2020

It looks sad. I hope it is a joke. I don't like seeing his face like this #TejasswiPrakash #kkk10 pic.twitter.com/afVr2zemaJ — Rax3 (@Rax311) March 12, 2020

