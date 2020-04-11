In the recent episode, Tejjaswi is going to nominate herself for the elimination stunt and will save Shivin from going home as he was about to abort the stunt. Read the article to know more

The stunt-based reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was shot in Bulgaria so as the episodes have been already shot, the show will be on air. Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang, is a contestant of the show who has aborted 2 stunts till now in the show, after which he somewhere lost his confidence and was going down with the show’s host Rohit Shetty.

A tricky situation came for Shvin as when he was heading for a stunt he was sure that this was his last stunt and he will be heading back to Mumbai after the stunt as he was not at all sure about it. However, just as a saviour Tejjaswi came in and said that she knew that Shivin would abort the stunt on the show and therefore she took a bold decision and nominated herself for the stunt. Everyone was happy by this gesture of her.

For the same Shivin thanked Tejjaswi by posting a picture on his Instagram account He wrote in the caption that Tejjaswi saved him from one of his biggest fears and right at the time when he thought that he is going back home, Tejjaswi nominated herself for the stunt from which Shivin was really afraid. Shivin wrote that she knew if he will be going he would be aborting the task so what she did was not only shocking but also unexpected. Shivin said a person needs real guts and a heart of gold to take such a big step on such a big platform like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. He wished her all the luck and success in her life

Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: Nach Baliye 9 contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain opens up about mental health, says diverting mind with favorite hobbies is the best solution

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh says her mother was unhappy about her assault confession, asked her what was the need to say so much

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App