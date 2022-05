Khatron Ke Khiladi, the Indian version of Fear Factor presented by Rohit Shetty, is returning for its 12th season.

With various names circulating, it appears that some of the candidates have been confirmed.

According to various reports, Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Erica Fernandes, Chetna Pande of Class of 2020, former Bigg Boss contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Rajiv Adatia, comedian and current Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui, Dance Rubina Dilaik was the first confirmed participant for this season.