Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Finalists Leaked? Reports Claim Rohit Shetty’s Show Has Entered Its Final Phase

The excitement surrounding Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is only growing stronger, and the show hasn’t even premiered yet. With filming currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa, alleged spoilers from the set have flooded social media, giving fans plenty to discuss ahead of the season’s launch. The latest reports claim that the stunt-based reality show may have already identified its finalists. While the makers have not confirmed any of these developments, fan pages, entertainment portals and reality-show trackers have been actively sharing updates from the ongoing shoot, turning the show’s final stages into one of the most talked-about topics online.

So, who are the contestants reportedly racing towards the trophy, and why is there speculation that the finale could be moved out of South Africa?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Finalists LEAKED

According to multiple entertainment reports and social media updates, television actor Karan Wahi and reality star Farrhana Bhatt are believed to have secured spots among the season’s top performers. Several spoiler accounts have claimed that the duo has advanced to the final stage of the competition after consistently strong performances during the shoot. The reports further suggest that Avinash Mishra was also in contention for a place in the finale, with some spoiler pages indicating that he may have won one of the coveted “Ticket to Finale” tasks during the season. However, none of these claims have been officially verified by Colors TV or the production team.

As is often the case with Khatron Ke Khiladi, spoilers emerging from the shooting location should be treated cautiously until episodes air on television.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Could The Grand Finale Be Shot In India Instead Of Cape Town?

Another report currently making rounds online suggests that while the main season is being filmed in Cape Town, the grand finale may be recorded in India. According to the speculation, the final winner announcement could be filmed closer to the broadcast schedule rather than during the South Africa shoot. If true, it would mark a notable shift from the show’s traditional format, where a significant portion of the finale proceedings is usually completed at the international location itself.

However, the makers have not issued any statement regarding the finale’s location, and viewers will likely have to wait for an official confirmation in the coming weeks.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: What Do The Elimination Rumours Suggest?

Like every season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has become a magnet for spoiler culture. Several fan-run pages have been sharing week-by-week elimination updates since filming began.

According to the circulating reports, there was reportedly no elimination during the opening week of the competition. Social media chatter later suggested that social media personality Orry (Orhan Awatramani) became one of the early contestants to exit the show, while Avika Gor was also reportedly eliminated in a subsequent round. There have also been unverified claims involving contestants such as Vishal Aditya Singh and Shagun Sharma. However, none of these developments have been confirmed by the channel, making them purely speculative for now.

Why Is Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Generating So Much Buzz?

One major reason is the contestant lineup. This season features a mix of television stars, reality-show veterans and social media personalities, including Karan Wahi, Farrhana Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Gaurav Khanna, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Gujral, Avinash Mishra, Orry, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Avika Gor and Vishal Aditya Singh, among others.

The show’s return is also significant because it marks the comeback of one of Indian television’s biggest non-fiction franchises after a gap. Hosted once again by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the season is expected to replace Laughter Chefs 3 in the programming lineup and could premiere in early July, although an official launch date is yet to be announced.

Should Fans Believe The Leaks?

For now, the answer is simple: take them with caution. Reality-show spoilers often change as episodes are edited for broadcast, and many reports circulating online remain unverified. Until Colors TV officially confirms the finalists or the winner, the speculation remains exactly that, speculation.

What is certain, however, is that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is already creating headlines long before its premiere, proving once again why Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality franchise remains one of television’s most talked-about shows.