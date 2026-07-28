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Home > Entertainment News > Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: India’s Bowling Coach Morné Morkel Joins Rohit Shetty’s Show For A High-Intensity Challenge – Watch New Promo

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: India’s Bowling Coach Morné Morkel Joins Rohit Shetty’s Show For A High-Intensity Challenge – Watch New Promo

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is raising the stakes before its premiere. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show will feature former South African fast bowler and India's current bowling coach Morné Morkel in a special appearance, where contestants will face one of the toughest sporting challenges of the season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: X)
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 17:57 IST

Fear has always been the biggest competitor on Khatron Ke Khiladi, but this season, contestants will also have to take on one of international cricket’s most feared fast bowlers. Ahead of the premiere of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, the makers have revealed that former South African pacer Morné Morkel will make a special appearance on the stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Shot in the scenic landscapes of Cape Town, South Africa, the new season arrives with the theme “Darr Ka Naya Daur”, promising bigger stunts, tougher obstacles and more physically demanding challenges than ever before.

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Contestants to face Morné Morkel’s pace

One of the season’s standout tasks will feature contestants attempting to catch deliveries bowled by Morkel, who built his international career on intimidating batters with his height, bounce and pace. The challenge combines sport with the show’s signature adrenaline-fuelled format, testing not only contestants’ reflexes but also their ability to stay calm under pressure.

Speaking about his television debut, Morkel said he was excited to swap the cricket field for a reality show. “For years, I challenged the world’s best batsmen with my pace. Now, I’m bringing that same intensity as the new face of fear on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Working with Rohit Shetty here in my home country, South Africa, has been an incredible experience.” Morkel currently serves as the bowling coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, making his appearance an unusual crossover between international cricket and Indian television.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Watch the new promo

A bigger season with familiar faces

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi has become one of Indian television’s most successful reality franchises by pushing celebrities beyond their comfort zones through extreme physical and psychological challenges. The 15th season features a diverse celebrity lineup, including Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Avinash Mishra, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avika Gor, Harsh Gujral, Vishal Aditya Singh, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Shagun Sharma, Farrhana Bhatt and Orhan Awatramani (Orry).

While the makers have kept the competition’s outcome under wraps, reports circulating online suggest the race for the title has been fiercely competitive. However, these reports remain unconfirmed by the channel.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: When and where to watch 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premieres on August 1, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM.

With Morné Morkel’s surprise appearance, Rohit Shetty’s trademark larger-than-life stunts and a celebrity lineup ready to confront their biggest fears, the new season is shaping up to be one of the franchise’s most ambitious editions yet.

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: India’s Bowling Coach Morné Morkel Joins Rohit Shetty’s Show For A High-Intensity Challenge – Watch New Promo
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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: India’s Bowling Coach Morné Morkel Joins Rohit Shetty’s Show For A High-Intensity Challenge – Watch New Promo
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: India’s Bowling Coach Morné Morkel Joins Rohit Shetty’s Show For A High-Intensity Challenge – Watch New Promo
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: India’s Bowling Coach Morné Morkel Joins Rohit Shetty’s Show For A High-Intensity Challenge – Watch New Promo
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: India’s Bowling Coach Morné Morkel Joins Rohit Shetty’s Show For A High-Intensity Challenge – Watch New Promo

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