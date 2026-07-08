Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Date Changed: Why Rohit Shetty’s Reality Show Was Delayed And When It Will Premiere

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Date Changed: Fans waiting for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will have to wait a little longer. The stunt-based reality show, which was earlier scheduled to premiere on July 25, 2026, has officially been delayed by a week. The makers have now confirmed that the new season will premiere on Saturday, August 1, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar.

Sharing a new promo on social media, Colors TV announced, “Lagegi jaan ki baazi, kyunki shuru ho raha hai darr ka naya daur! Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi15, 1st August se, har Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf Colors aur JioHotstar par.”

Why Was Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Postponed?

The delay comes amid the ongoing television TRP blackout, which has affected programming decisions across several broadcasters. The blackout began after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to temporarily stop publishing television ratings until it obtains a renewed licence and aligns its operations with the Television Ratings Policy, 2026.

With weekly TRP data currently unavailable, several broadcasters have reportedly adjusted their programming strategy, including delaying the launch of major reality shows. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is among the biggest releases impacted by the development.

A Star-Studded Line-Up Returns

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the new season features a mix of television stars, social media personalities and returning contestants. This year’s lineup includes Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avinash Mishra, Jasmin Bhasin, Harsh Gujral, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Shagun Sharma, Farrhana Bhat, and Orhan Awatramani (Orry).

The inclusion of former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants is expected to make the competition tougher, with experienced players returning to face fresh challengers.

Who Has Reached the Finale?

While the makers have not revealed the finalists, multiple media reports have speculated that Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhat and Rithvik Dhanjani have made it to the Top 3. Other reports, however, suggest that Karan Wahi and Farrhana Bhat are among the final contenders for the trophy. So far, neither the finalists nor the winner has been officially confirmed, and viewers will have to wait for the show to air to find out how the season unfolds.

Keywords: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 release date, Rohit Shetty, KKK15 postponed, TRP blackout, BARC ratings, Colors TV, JioHotstar, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants, Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Orry