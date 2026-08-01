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Home > Entertainment News > Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma Says Gaurav Khanna ‘Bullied’ Her During Shoot, ‘I Would Not Want To Meet Him’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma Says Gaurav Khanna ‘Bullied’ Her During Shoot, ‘I Would Not Want To Meet Him’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has barely arrived on television and the season already has its first controversy. Shagun Sharma has opened up about her experience with Gaurav Khanna during the Cape Town shoot, alleging that the actor repeatedly singled her out during tasks and made comments about her performance.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: X)
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 16:38 IST

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is back with Rohit Shetty at the helm, but the latest season has brought more than just dangerous stunts and adrenaline-fuelled challenges. Even before the show’s premiere, Shagun Sharma’s comments about fellow contestant Gaurav Khanna have sparked conversations about the dynamics inside the stunt-based reality show. In an interview with Filmygyan, Shagun was asked which contestant she would not want to meet again. Her answer was Gaurav, with the actor alleging that she felt repeatedly targeted by him during the shoot.

What Did Shagun Sharma Say About Gaurav Khanna?

Shagun alleged that Gaurav would single her out during tasks, particularly when contestants struggled or gave up. She said that even if several contestants had quit a task, Gaurav would focus on her and describe her as someone who “gives up easily” and is “fragile”. Shagun characterised the behaviour as bullying but also added a layer of perspective to her comments, noting that people can behave differently in the heightened environment of reality television.

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Her remarks are Shagun’s account of her experience, and there has been no public response from Gaurav specifically addressing the allegation at the time of writing.

Who Are The Contestants On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

The latest season features a mix of returning faces and contestants making their debut on the show. The confirmed lineup includes Gaurav Khanna, Shagun Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral and Orry.

The format also brings together former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants and newcomers, giving the season an added competitive edge. Returning contestants include Rubina, Jasmin, Karan, Rithvik and Vishal.

Why Is Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Different This Year?

Shot in Cape Town, South Africa, the season carries the tagline ‘Darr Ka Naya Daur’ and marks the show’s return after a break. The combination of experienced contestants and fresh faces is one of its biggest changes this year.

For Shagun, the show also marks her first major reality-TV outing after working primarily in fiction, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Gaurav Khanna’s Personal Life Has Also Been In The Spotlight

Gaurav has entered Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 amid attention around his personal life. His wife, Akanksha Chamola, revealed on Lock Upp Season 2 that they were heading for divorce after living separately for a year. She described the decision as mutual, saying they had realised they wanted different futures.  Gaurav later said that his love and support for Akanksha remained unchanged, adding another layer to the ongoing public conversation around the couple.

With the stunts now underway, Shagun’s allegations have added an unexpected layer of drama to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, and viewers will be watching closely to see how the equation between the two contestants plays out on screen.

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma Says Gaurav Khanna ‘Bullied’ Her During Shoot, ‘I Would Not Want To Meet Him’
Tags: Gaurav KhannaKhatron Ke Khiladi 15Shagun Sharma

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma Says Gaurav Khanna ‘Bullied’ Her During Shoot, ‘I Would Not Want To Meet Him’

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma Says Gaurav Khanna ‘Bullied’ Her During Shoot, ‘I Would Not Want To Meet Him’
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma Says Gaurav Khanna ‘Bullied’ Her During Shoot, ‘I Would Not Want To Meet Him’
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma Says Gaurav Khanna ‘Bullied’ Her During Shoot, ‘I Would Not Want To Meet Him’
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma Says Gaurav Khanna ‘Bullied’ Her During Shoot, ‘I Would Not Want To Meet Him’

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