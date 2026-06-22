Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Shoot Wraps In Cape Town, Rohit Shetty Promises ‘Never-Seen-Before’ Stunts — All You Need To Know

Countdown has started for the most anticipated reality show on television. As the thrilling stunts have been completed and the shooting has been wrapped up by filmmaker and stunt director Rohit Shetty, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 have declared the completion of their shoot in Cape Town, South Africa. The post-production work of the production house is now underway as they prepare for the premiere of the show in the first week of July 2026.

Rohit Shetty Signs Off From Cape Town

Taking a candid look at some behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot, Rohit Shetty highlighted the tough journey that the contestants and the crew had to go through during the season. Stating that it was one of the toughest schedules, he made sure to promise the viewers that the next season would bring something totally new.

“Hectic… tiring… physically challenging… But a fantastic schedule ends. I can proudly say to our viewers this is going to be a never seen before season of Khatron Ke Khiladi… signing off from Cape Town back to Mumbai… Action continues…” The statement has only heightened anticipation among viewers eagerly waiting to witness the new season’s high-octane challenges.

‘Darr Ka Naya Daur’ Brings a Fresh Twist

The theme of this year, “Darr Ka Naya Daur” (A new era of Fear) is expected to set higher standards with more intense and unpredictable tricks which take their toll psychologically on the contestants. The show has added another interesting twist by presenting a novel format which will see fresh faces compete with those having prior experience of the show in an effort to grab the prize money.

It is said that Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and Avinash Mishra among others have taken up challenging tasks in order to overcome their fear in this season. On the other hand, contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin are competing again after having gained experience from previous seasons.

Top 3 Finalists Rumoured to Reach the Finale

Though the organizers have been tight-lipped about the outcome, speculations from the trade and behind-the-scenes have hinted that there could be only three contestants competing to win the trophy at the end. The names of those rumored to have qualified for the grand finale are:

Karan Wahi

Avinash Mishra

Farrhana Bhatt

Only time will tell whether these contestants overcome their fears to clinch the prestigious trophy.

Premiere Date and Telecast Details

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will likely fill up the prime time weekend slot on Colors TV from the early July of 2026 onwards. It seems that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will be taking over from Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 on the weekend schedule of Colors TV.

Rohit Shetty has already hinted about the upcoming action-packed season filled with fear and drama, and thus, high hopes are associated with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Be it for the debutants trying to create their mark or for the veterans striving for redemption, it seems like Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will offer one of its most entertaining seasons ever.

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