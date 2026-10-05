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Home > Entertainment News > Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’s Farrhana Bhatt Mobbed In Hyderabad, Team Breaks Silence On Viral Videos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’s Farrhana Bhatt Mobbed In Hyderabad, Team Breaks Silence On Viral Videos

Farrhana Bhatt was surrounded by a large crowd during her appearance at a fashion exhibition in Hyderabad ahead of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale. Videos from the event showed fans gathering around the actor, with pushing and jostling reported at the venue. Her talent management team has now called for better crowd control and security arrangements.

Farrhana Bhatt (Pc: X)
Farrhana Bhatt (Pc: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 09:59 IST

Farrhana Bhatt’s popularity appeared in full display during her recent appearance in Hyderabad, but what began as an enthusiastic fan reception soon became difficult to manage. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finalist was surrounded by a large crowd at an event on October 2, with videos from the appearance showing fans gathering around her for photographs and a closer glimpse.

The situation reportedly became increasingly crowded, with pushing and jostling taking place among people at the venue. Security personnel and organisers were seen attempting to create a protective cordon around Bhatt as she made her way through the crowd.

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What Happened To Farrhana Bhatt In Hyderabad?

Bhatt was in Hyderabad as the celebrity chief guest at SheGlam Expo Season 3, held at Kings Crown Convention. A large number of fans gathered to see the actor, with several trying to take selfies and interact with her. Videos from the event subsequently circulated online, showing the crowd surrounding Bhatt as security personnel tried to escort her through the venue.

Despite the chaotic scenes, Bhatt appeared to acknowledge the warm response. She later shared pictures from Hyderabad on social media and thanked the city, writing, “Thank you Hyderabad, You’re amazing.”

However, her talent management team later addressed the incident after videos and discussions about the crowd situation began circulating.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’s Farrhana Bhatt Mobbed In Hyderabad, Team Breaks Silence On Viral Videos

Farrhana Bhatt’s Team Raises Safety Concerns

Bhatt’s talent management company, Young Filmistan, issued a statement acknowledging the enthusiasm of fans but stressing that safety should remain a priority at public appearances. The team said the venue became “extremely crowded and difficult to manage”, resulting in pushing and jostling among people in the crowd, including women. It added that seeing anyone feeling uncomfortable or unsafe in such a situation was concerning.

Young Filmistan also urged people not to circulate videos from the incident, saying that doing so could lead to unnecessary negativity or personal attacks. The team clarified that Bhatt had visited Hyderabad without any intention of hurting or making anyone uncomfortable.

The statement also called for better crowd control, security and entry-and-exit arrangements at future public appearances involving large crowds, so that artists and visitors, particularly women, can attend such events safely and comfortably.

Farrhana Bhatt Was Heading Into The Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Finale

The Hyderabad appearance came at an important point in Bhatt’s television journey. She was among the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, the stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty. Bhatt’s stint on the show followed her appearance on Bigg Boss 19, which helped increase her visibility among reality-TV audiences. Her Khatron Ke Khiladi journey subsequently placed her among the season’s final contestants.

The Hyderabad incident has therefore drawn attention not only because of the crowd but also because of Bhatt’s growing popularity following two major reality shows.

For now, the focus remains on the viral videos and the response from her management team, which has asked fans to continue showing their support while also respecting the safety, dignity and comfort of everyone at public events.

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’s Farrhana Bhatt Mobbed In Hyderabad, Team Breaks Silence On Viral Videos
Tags: Farrhana BhattKhatron Ke Khiladi 15

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’s Farrhana Bhatt Mobbed In Hyderabad, Team Breaks Silence On Viral Videos

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’s Farrhana Bhatt Mobbed In Hyderabad, Team Breaks Silence On Viral Videos
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’s Farrhana Bhatt Mobbed In Hyderabad, Team Breaks Silence On Viral Videos
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’s Farrhana Bhatt Mobbed In Hyderabad, Team Breaks Silence On Viral Videos
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’s Farrhana Bhatt Mobbed In Hyderabad, Team Breaks Silence On Viral Videos
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’s Farrhana Bhatt Mobbed In Hyderabad, Team Breaks Silence On Viral Videos

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