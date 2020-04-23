Due to lockdown imposed by the government to control the spread of coronavirus, celebrities and actors are busy practicing things that they normally don’t get time to do at home. Whether it is brushing up sketching skills to taking good care of health by eating healthy and doing the workout at home, actors are missing no chance of utilizing this time. Recently, Khatron Ke Khiladi actor Karishma Tanna showcased her flexibility by nailing inversion pose of yoga in her latest Instagram post.

In the photos, Karishma can be seen dressed in hot yoga pants and sports bra and performing the task with the utmost ease. Further, she also captioned it well saying sometimes life turns you upside down but you have to dig out a way for yourself. On the work front, Karishma Tanna was last seen as a contestant in Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi with Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Balraj Syal, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, and RJ Malishka.

Further, the yoga pose was also tried by Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F. After a few failed attempts, Alaya rightly posed for the inversion. She also revealed that she got inspiration from Jacqueline Fernandez and celebrity trainer Kuldeep Shashi.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, the season was being shooted in Bulgaria but due to coronavirus pandemic, the shoot of the show has been stopped. Further, Karishma Tanna was also seen in Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. She has also featured in films like Dosti: Friends Forever, Grand Masti and Sanju.

