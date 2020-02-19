Dharmesh Yelande Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant full profile,from his relationship, his debut on television to everything you need to know.

Dharmesh Yelande popularly known as D has already proven himself as the maestro of dance, is all set to return back to his reality television roots after making his debut with Airtel Krazzy Kiya Re back in 2007, by participating in the dare reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi

Dharmesh will be appearing in the 10th season of the stunt/dare reality show, and will be force to be reckon with, being acrobatically gifted evident by his high flying dance moves which would greatly help him in performing the stunts in the show.

Darmesh is the dark horse in the show with two reality show wins under his belt, though both Airtel Krazzy Kiya Re and Boogie Woogie were dance reality shows, still they required Dharmesh to show his physical prowess.

Dharmesh Yelande stands at 5 feet and 6 inches which despite being a slight disadvantage in a stunt based show won’t be a problem for him as he would make up for it with his quickness and agility.

Dharmesh was born and brought up in Vadodara, Gujarat and has followed his passion of dance since his childhood and has achieved everything there is in the field of dance.

Apart from that he appeared in a various films like Abcd which also was the first dance film in India, while also showcasing his talent of acting in non dance film like Banjo and Nawabzaade.

Dharmesh Yelande is currently in a relationship with the German model Breshna Khan and has legion of fans that he has earned with his impeccable dancing skills and his charming personality which he has displayed while acting as a judge on the hit reality dance show, Dance Plus.

Khatron Ke Khiladi would be a test of the dancers strength and temperament which would intrigue not just Dharmesh’s fans but fans of the show as well.

