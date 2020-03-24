Khatron Ke Khiladi makers are in conversation with the winners and runner ups of the past seasons for a miniseries after the end of KKK season 10. The miniseries will be shot in Hyderabad said reports.

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 are planning to begin a new miniseries with the past winners, runner ups and a few new celebrities in Hyderabad after the end of this season. Although the project is taken on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. But the makers are in contact with the title holders so that they can set a mindset to shot the season after the situation got controlled.

Till now, Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi played a huge role in the TRP of the host channel and many hosts have also tried their hands in the show. There is no doubt that director Rohit Shetty has done the best job in hosting this adventure show. Rohit Shetty adds some extravagant action in the show as he does in his films. But this time the makers are planning something huge.

Imagine if all the winners, runner ups will come together to win the show again then what will be the level of the show and how strong would be the competition. There would be a disadvantage for the contestants who belong to the oldest season because the level has no increase to the next bar and they are not might even in the regular practice to it. But there might be the same to won Fear Factor again.

Well, there is no such revelation on the official base, an online page named Bigg Boss Tak has unveiled the information on Twitter. Now, let see if the audience would be equally excited to see them.

