Khatron Ke Khiladi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee sets the show Khatron Ke Khiladi on fire, as she makes a sexy grand entry with a slow-mo catwalk. The video was shared on Instagram and within a couple of minutes, the video got more than 20,000 likes fans with fans love comments.

No doubt Rani Chatterjee is the only Bhojpuri pataka which will now be going to mark her mettle on colors TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi, the diva leaves no chance to stand out from the crowd and now her sultry catwalk is the proof that she knows how to beat her competitors just with a killer move.

The beautiful lass sizzles in Black jeggings paired up with Khatron Ke Khiladi logo base tight fit jacket. As the video was posted it breaks the internet and her fans go gaga on her look. For the show, Rani had work hard a lot on her body and reduced more than 10 kgs so that she can perform various stunts and can give tough competition to her competitors.

The diva also followed the certain diet plan suggested by the gym coach, in which she has to eat more protein, good carbs, and nuts diet. But not only that she also has a cheat meal day in which she can binge into her favorite food. Truly she deserves the tag of Bhojpuri sensation as Rani Chatterjee aka Bhojpuri hot cake knows her way and with her passion to be in the film industry she has been counted as one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film world.

The diva has everything one needs to be in the entertainment industry be it curvaceous body or skilled acting, she has it all. On the professional front, apart from Khataron Ke Khiladi TV show, the diva has been featured in a big-budget film titled Sakhi Ke Biyah helmed by Nand Kishore Mahto the film has been bankrolled by Royal Films Entertainment.

