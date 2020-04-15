Rohit Shetty always give some punches to his show and Khatron Ke Khiladi is solely famous for it. He added fun to the show by putting some interesting elements. Well, entertainment credit to this season also goes to Swaragini actor Tejasswi Prakash who has added ultimate fun to the show. Since day one, she has become the icon to the shoe because of her charming activities and fun things. She has also grabbed the attension of the audience with her commendable performance in the show. Tejasswi Prakash has become the boss lady of the show as everyone salutes her for all her courage and her spirit to perform all her tasks. But the interesting part is Rohit Shetty and Tejasswi’s cute fight. Rohit Shetty gave many tasks to Tejasswi Prakash during the season and Tejasswi has done it with full confidence.

A number of times she sang a song lagja gale by holding animals, she never gets afraid of them and never screamed on the animals. In the viral video from Khatron Ke Khiladi, it can be seen that Tejasswi Prakash has asked to go and stand on the ramp on height. And she has to sing, Tejasswi went for it but Rohit Shetty left her on the ramp and left from there with the team.

A number of times Rohit Shetty did this prank with the contestants but Tejaswwi’s style of retaliating and arguing with Rohit Shetty is super cute. However, the show has been paused due to the lockdown and the channels are back with their old iconic shows. Meanwhile, there are speculations that the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is going to be a tough fight among Tejaswwi Prakash, Dharmesh and Karishma Tanna. The show will now resume after the lockdown and final winner will be announced after that.

