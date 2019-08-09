Khatron Ke Khiladi S10 Ranichatterjee, Karishma Tanna, RJ Malishka: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is currently enjoying in Bulgaria with Tellywood actress Karishma Tanna and RJ Malishka. Rani recently shares the photo in which the trio is chilling together, within a couple of hours the photo got more than 8,000 views with that her fans couldn't stop gushing over the photo and filled the comment section with love comments. Check the post here

Khatron Ke Khiladi S10 Rani Chatterjee, Karishma Tanna, RJ Malishka: The 3 divas, Rani Chatterjee, Karishma Tanna, RJ Malishka from the entertainment industry is all set to rock the show Khatron Ke Khiladi S10 with some kick-ass actions and killer looks. After the shoot Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee chills in Bulgaria with her girl gang. By looking onto the photo it seems like Khatron Ke Khiladi got their 3 musketeers for season 10.

Rani Chatterjee is the first Bhojpuri actress who stepped into the Indias biggest reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, and the actress is all set to rock both the worlds by her fit body as she has worked hard in the gym to get the desired body. The stunner before joining the show lost more than 10kgs to give tough competition to the competitors, as the game is all about strategy and to perform the stunts one needs to be physically fit.

Also Read: Sapna Choudhary photos: 10 times the Haryanvi sensation stunned in ethnic attire

The hottie Rani Chatterjee is highly fitness freak and spend most of her time in the gym and currently giving major fitness goals to her fans. On the professional front, Rani has been counted as the most appealing and hot actress from of Bhojpuri film industry, the diva has worked in more than 100 films and with that, the stunner has marked her mettle in Bhojpuri film world.

Check the post here:

Rani the queen of Bhojpuri has everything one needs from her sexy moves to killer looks the beauty has it all. The diva debuted in 2003 with the film Sasura Bada Paisawala and with that she never looked back again, some her films like Bandhan Tute Na, Icchadhaari, Rangbaaj, Love Aur Rajniti 2, Devra Ishaqbaaz, Real Indian Mother, Jodi No 1 are some of the big hits in her career. Currently, Rani’s upcoming project is Sakhi Ke Biyahwhich is directed by Nand Kishore Mahto.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App