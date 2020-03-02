Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10: After a week of coming into the action, the show is all set to grab the audience with its thrilling stunts. However, according to sources, Rani Chatterjee got eliminated from the show as she failed to perform the elimination task.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10: After Bigg Boss created an impact over the audience, now Khatron Ke Khiladi has returned with its 10th season. This season is hosted by the stunt king Rohit Shetty and the show has renowned television faces like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Syal, Tejasswi Prakash, and Amruta Khanvilkar.

After the first week of the show, some contestants were seen in the danger zone who are to perform the elimination task. RJ Malishka, Balraj Syal and Rani Chatterjee performed the task, and if the reports are to be believed, Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee would be the first contestant to be eliminated from the show.

As seen in the recent episode, the contestants were asked to balance themselves on the roof of the bus and collect flags. The preview also tells that Balraj Syal pulls off the stunt quite skilfully. However, Rani Chatterjee was not able to complete the elimination task which made her exit the doors of the show.

Also read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra’s ex-flame Akanksha Puri cries listening to emotional track! here’s the truth

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 video:

Also read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: Jasleen Matharu, Sanjjanna Galrani and Heena Panchal fight over Paras Chhabra

The show consists of many front faces of the television who will now come across their worst fears in the latest season of the show. However, rumors have been traveling that the top 4 contestants of this season of the show would be Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Balraj Syal, and Dharmesh Yelande. Along with this, some other sources say that Karan Patel is the highest-paid actor in the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 has been shot in the beautiful locations of Bulgaria and it airs every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App