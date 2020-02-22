Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 promo: It seems that not just the audience, the contestants are also much excited for the adventurous show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 which premieres today at 9 pm.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 promo: After the drama dose of Bigg Boss 13, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set for the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi which will premiere today at 9 pm on Colors TV. The curiosity among the fans is quite high as Rohit Shetty himself revealed that this season will be a combination of entertainment with adventurous yet scary stunts. In total 10 contestants will be participating in the show that includes, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee and Balraj Sayal and will be shooting in Bulgaria.

As per a promo released by the channel, Rohit Shetty will be seen welcoming Karishma Tanna in an innovative way. The promo starts with Karishma Tanna and Karan Patel taking an entry in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum style. Further, Rohit Shetty also challenges Karishma Tanna to get her free from her fears and shares a glimpse of her first task.

It seems that with high-octane stunts, season 11 will also be known for its entertainment factor. In an interview, Karishma Tanna also revealed that she agreed to appear in the show just because her mom wanted her to face her fears and become stronger in life.

.@KARISHMAK_TANNA ka safar shuru hua hai kuch extreme masti se, watch it tonight on #KKK10. Tune in to see kaise darr lega class aur dega trass, staring tonight, every Sat-Sun at 9 PM only on #Colors.#RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/AZ7MALTeQN — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 22, 2020

Reports also reveal that Karan Patel is the highest-paid star on the show and RJ Malishka is among the least paid contestants. Overall, it will be quite interesting to see which contestants fight from his fears and win the show.

