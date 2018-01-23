Indian television actor Nia Sharma took a witty dig at protesters against Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat. The actor took to Twitter and said, "How does someone just convince an entire community to start riots and protests while I can’t even convince my 3 friends to hang out with me..."Although the actress did not name anyone, the reference was clear and loud. The film Padmaavat will hit the screens on January 25th, 2017.

Indian television actor and Khatron ki khiladi Nia Sharma has come out in support of the controversial film Padmaavat. Taking a sly dig at the protestors against the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directoral, Nia said, “How does someone just Convince an entire community to start riots and protests while I can’t even convince my 3 friends to hang out with me…”. Although the actor refrained from taking any names, the tweet was suggestive of the all the protests that have been taking place in the country since Padmaavat, earlier known as Padmavati was announced.

How does someone just Convince an entire community to start riots and protests while I can’t even convince my 3 friends to hang out with me…🤔 #RandomThoughts — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) January 21, 2018

From being assaulted on the film’s set in Jaipur to the set being vandalised and getting threats from protestors— Padmaavat has been facing the ire of protestants that are against the film since the very beginning. Months after politicial and social backlash, the filmmakers clarified that the film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem ‘Padmavat’, and does not distort historical facts – as being alleged by some Rajput outfits.

The Supreme Court has also paved the way for an all-India release for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat on January 25 by staying the operation of orders banning the release of the film by the Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana governments. CBFC has also given its approval for an All-India release with a U/A certificate along with 5 modifications, including a title change from Padmavati to Padmaavat. Despite the vandalism and protests against the film, Padmaavat is expected to become one of the highest grossers of the year and emerge as a blockbuster.