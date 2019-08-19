Mohammad Zahoor Khayyam Hashmi passed away tonight at 9:30 PM at the Sujoy Hospital located in Juhu, Mumbai. Khayyam was one of the most famous music composers of India and ruled Bollywood for over 4 decades.

One of the most famous Indian music composers, Mohammad Zahoor Khayyam passed away in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest. The famous Ghazal singer Talat Aziz confirmed the news. He said that Khayyam passed away at 9:30 PM due to cardiac arrest, but there were other responsible factors like bilateral lung infection and the music composer fought with the issue for a time period of 21 days. He concluded his statement by saying that he is in the hospital right now. Mohammad Zahoor Khayyam was hospitalized on July 28, 2019, due to lung infection just after he collapsed in his house and was admitted to the Sujoy hospital located in Juhu.

Mohammad Zahoor Khayyam Hashmi was a famous and well-known music composer of the Bollywood and ruled the industry for over a span of 4 decades. Khayyam was best remembered for his compositions in the evergreen movies like Kabhi Kabhi and Umrao Jaan.

Mohammad Zahoor Khayam Hashmi got the National Film Award for his tremendous work in Umrao Jaan. He was also honored with a FilmFare award for Kabhi Kabhi and Umrao Jaan. He got the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in the Year 2007 and after it, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Bhushan in the year 2011.

Here are the best sad songs of Mohammad Zahoor Khayyam Hashmi:

Bazzar – Karoge Yaad Toh:

Aap Yun Faaslon Se gujarte rahe:

Aaj Bichde Hain – Thodisi Bewafai:

Sham-E-Gham Ki Kasam – Footpath:

Kab Yaad Mein Tera Saath Nahin:

Akele Mein Woh Ghabrate:

Itne Qareeb Aake Bhi Kya Jane – Shagoon:

Badi Mushkil Hai Tujhe Bhul Jana – Hum Hai rahi pyaar ke:

Tum Chali Jaogi Parchhaiyan reh jayengi – Shagoon

Aur Kuchh Der Thahar Jaa – Aakhri Khat

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App