The legendary music composer Mohammad Zahur Khayyam Hashmi has passed away at a Mumbai hospital. At the age of 92, the legendary music composer took his last breath at 9:30 pm today. To pay him tribute, we bring you his top 10 songs.

After a long fight for his life, veteran music composer Mohammad Zahur Khayyam Hashmi breathed his last at 9:30 pm today at Sujoy Hospital in Mumbai. The legendary music composer passed away due to the cardiac arrest, say hospital officials.

The lifetime achievement award recipient was admitted to Sujoy hospital, Mumbai due to the infection in the lungs and was in critical condition and fighting for his life since July 28. Legendary ghazal singer Talat Aziz was taking care of him and his wife Jagjit Kaur in their tough time.

Aziz said, that veteran music director was on the ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital. The doctors informed him that the legendary music composer passed away at 9:30 pm. He said that he’ll take the body at his home today and make the arrangements for the burial tomorrow. Khayyam Saab wanted his burial to take place at the Four Bungalows graveyard. While saying this, he also said that he’s very worried about his wife Jagjit Kaur and don’t know how she will react to it as she also has been unwell for some time.

Also known as Khayyam, the legendary music composer observed his 92nd birthday in February 2019. On that occasion, Khayyam donated Rs. 5 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for the financial support of the families of those who martyred in the Pulwama attack.

On this sad day, we bring you the top 10 songs of Khayyam to pay him tribute, through which he set the new milestones in the Hindi Film Industry.

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein

In Ankhon Ki Masti

Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahin

Mohabbat Bade Kaam Ki Cheez Hai

Dil Cheez Kya Hai

Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shair Hoon

Janeman Tum Kamal Karte Ho

Aaja Re O Mere

Aye Dil E Nadan

Chori Chori Koi Aaye

