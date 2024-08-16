‘Khel Khel Mein’ Day 1 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s Film Starts On A Slow Note

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’, which hit screens on August 15, has failed to live up to expectations at the box office. The comedy-drama netted Rs 5.23 crore on the first day and received mixed reviews from critics.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ Fails To Impress At The Box Office

‘Khel Khel Mein’ had created a fair deal of buzz among fans prior to its release as it marks Akshay Kumar’s return to comedy, a genre he redefined with his work in films such as ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘Welcome’. This, however, did not help the film put up good numbers at the box office. ‘Khel Khel Mein’ collected merely Rs 5.23 crore (nett) on its first day despite the Independence Day holiday.

Despite the national holiday [#IndependenceDay], #KhelKhelMein fails to deliver the expected numbers… The dismal start on a *big holiday* is a shocker.

The #Stree2 domination is no secret, but the Day 1 biz of #KhelKhelMein is lower than #Vedaa, positioning it as the third… pic.twitter.com/o7imfhYMX4

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2024

The film did decent business in the urban centres but failed to work its magic in the mass pockets. It also faced competition from ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vedaa’. Shraddha Kapoor’s film is the top choice of moviegoers. ‘Vedaa’ too has outperformed ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

Akshay’s film needs to stay strong today (August 16), the first working day, and then put up good numbers over the weekend. It remains to be seen if this happens given the mixed word of mouth.

About ‘Khel Khel Mein’

Directed by Mudassir Aziz, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ is an adaptation of Perfect Strangers. The Hindi film follows Dr. Rishabh Malik (Akshay Kumar), who reunites with old friends before a major wedding.

He is joined by his wife, Vartika (Vaani Kapoor), and their circle of friends: Kabir (Fardeen Khan), Harpeet (Ammy Virk), Samar (Aditya Seal), Happy (Taapsee Pannu), and Naina (Pragya Jaiswal). While the festivities begin smoothly, things take a turn when they engage in a seemingly innocent game involving their mobile phones. The plot then delves into the ensuing turmoil as hidden truths come to light.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ hit screens on August 15 and is currently playing in theatres.