Bhojpuri sensation Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, and Akshara Singh are back to charm the audiences with their sizzling on-screen chemistry in their latest song titled Dhoka Deti Hai from their Bhojpuri blockbuster hit Balam Ji I love You. The song Dhoka Deti Hai from Balam Ji I Love You has garnered 25 million views in just 21 days. Crooned by Bhojpuri singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav, Khushbhu Jain, Priyanka Singh, Hunny B, Om Jha, and Shishir Pandey. Lyrics have been penned by Shyam Dehati, Pyare Lal Yadav (Azad), and Tun Tun Yadav. Helmed by Premanshu Singh, produced by Seema Devi Rungta and Anand Kumar Rungta.

The movie Balam Ji I love You features Khesari Lal Yadav, Ashok Samarth, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh, Shubhi Sharma, Smrity Sinha and Sanjay Mahanand as lead cast. In the video Akshara Singh is donning a mini golden bodycon dress and blue frills with golden sandals, she has complemented her look with dark kohled eyes and red glossy lipstick. In the video, she is dancing next to Bhojpuri singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav who is donning a red sleeveless shirt beautifully embroidered with silver jewels and a lime yellow dhoti. Check out the Bhojpuri duo’s video here:

