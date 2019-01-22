Khesari Lal Yadav & Akshara Singh have been one of the favourite on-screen couples. The duo is quite loved and adored by the fans and their on-screen fiery chemistry is quite enjoyed. One of the popular songs of Khesari Lal Yadav & Akshara Singh is Tohar Dhodi Ba Phulaha Katori Niyan which has crossed 33 million views on YouTube and people can't stop watching it!

Khesari Lal Yadav & Akshara Singh are two of the most bankable actors of the Bhojpuri film industry who keep on swaying fans with their superb performances. Be it Akshara Singh’s sexy moves and latke jhatke or Khesari Lal Yadav’s dashing avatars, they always take the internet by a storm. These two actors have been seen in many movies together but and their on-screen romance is always super-hit.

Loved and adored by a massive fan following, Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh have many super-hit tracks which are still ranking high of YouTube views. One of these popular hit songs is Tohar Dhodi Ba Phulaha Katori Niyan that has recently crossed the milestone of 33 million views on YouTube. Starring Akshara Singh in the hottest avatar and Khesari Lal Yadav looking handsome as ever, the song has hit a massive population. The lyrics of the song is given by Shyam Dehati and the music has been directed by Avinash Jha.

Watch the full video of Tohar Dhodi Ba Phulaha Katori Niyan here and enjoy the sizzling romantic flick of Khesari Lal Yadav & Akshara Singh.

The song belongs to the super hit movie Sajan Chale Sasural 2 which was produced by Vikas Kumar Singh and helmed by Premanshu Singh. Tohar Dhodi Ba Phulaha Katori Niyan is penned by Manoj K. Kushwaha and sung by Khesari Lal Yadav himself. The movie Sajan Chale Sasural 2 was a blockbuster hit and also featured other Bhojpuri actors like Smrity Sinha, Akshara Singh, Anup Arora, Kiran Yadav, Maya Yadav.

