Khesari Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey video: One of the hit songs of the year 2018 Marab Abhi Baccha Ba starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Bhojpuri item girl Amrapali Dubey in lead role crosses 80 million views and soon will be a part of 100 million club! The song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself and Priyanka Singh and the song has been penned by Pawan Pandey. The music has been composed by Madhukar Anand, produced by Arvind Anand, and directed by Aslam Shaikh. Talking about the music video, Aamrapali Dubey is dressed in a sexy red lehenga choli whereas Khesari Lal Yadav is donning a simple red v neck t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. The video in a short span of time has garnered 77 million views and the comments section is pouring with compliments for their sizzling on-screen chemistry!

On the professional front, Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey both have completed 50 Bhojpuri movies and will be soon seen together on the silver screens. Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav have featured together in many movies before such as- Doodh Ka Karz, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Hathyar, Hathkadi among various others. Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav have one busy year ahead with back to back movies lined up for 2019. Currently, Amrapali Dubey is currently filming for her movie Patna Junction, Sher Singh among others whereas Khesari Lal Yadav is prepping up for more playback songs, and movies opposite alleged girlfriend Kajal Raghwani. Take a look at their song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba here:

