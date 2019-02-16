One of the most viewed superhit Bhojpuri track Marad Abhi Bacha Ba featuring Bhojpuri superstars Khesari Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey has touched another milestone on YouTube. The video crossed 85 million views with overflowing comments by fans. The song showcases Bhojpuri beauty Amrapali Dubey in her hottest avatar and can sweep anyone off their feet!

Topping the list of chartbusters has been the Bhojpuri track Marad Abhi Baccha Ba which is multiplying views every day. Ever since the song got released, the fans have been drooling upon the electrifying chemistry of Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey and are watching it on loop. This is the reason, it has touched another milestone on Youtube. The video of the song starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Bhojpuri item girl Amrapali Dubey has crossed over 85 million views on YouTube.

Soon, the super hit peppy track will make its way to the 100 million club soon and the fans can’t keep calm. Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has not just acted in the song but has also lent his voice for it. Along with him, the song is sung by Priyanka Singh. Marad Abhi Baccha Ba is penned by Pawan Pandey and the music is directed by Aslam Shaikh. The superb composition of the music is credited by Madhukar Anand and the song is bankrolled by Arvind Anand.

Here’s the full video, watch!

The sizzling on-screen romance of Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey has impressed fans all over. As a matter of fact, the on-screen duo has marked 50 Bhojpuri films together. Some of these super hit movies that rocked the box-office includes Doodh Ka Karz, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Hathyar, Hathkadi and others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More