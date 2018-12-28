Khesari Lal Yadav's Bhojpuri track Marab Hamar Baccha Ba has garnered 64million views on YouTube and the count seems unstoppable! Crooned by singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav himself and Priyanka Singh and the lyrics have been penned by Pawan Pandey. The music has been composed by Madhukar Anand and has been bankrolled under the banner Brandvilla Production.

Bhojpuri singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav’s Bhojpuri track Marab Hamar Baccha Ba has garnered 64million views on YouTube and the count seems unstoppable! Crooned by singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav himself and Priyanka Singh and the lyrics have been penned by Pawan Pandey. The music has been composed by Madhukar Anand and has been bankrolled under the banner Brandvilla Production. The song features Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey in lead roles. Talking about the video, Khesari Lal Yadav is dressed in a red kurta and jeans whereas Aamrapali Dubey is donning a sexy red lehenga choli as she shakes a leg with Khesari Lal Yadav. The video is soon going to cross 65 million views and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for their on-screen chemistry!

On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav will be seen in Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri opposite Kajal Raghwani, whereas Amrapali Dubey will be seen opposite rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in Nirahua Chalal London and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3. Khesari Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey have earlier also shared the silver screens in Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke and Doodh Ka Karz. Take a look at the video here:

