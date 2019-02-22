Khesari Lal Yadav Kajal Raghwani are one of the most sizzling couples of the Bhojpuri film industry. The on-screen electrifying chemistry of them has made everyone a fan of them. Be it their power-packed dance performances or their superb acting, they manage to impress fans everytime. Now, the duo are winning hearts with their cozy selfie which is going viral on the internet. Take a look!

Khesari Lal Yadav Kajal Raghwani are one of the superhit duos of the Bhojpuri film industry. The on-screen romance of them together has made every movie super-hit on box-office. With the sexy moves of Kajal Raghwani and dapper style of Khesari Lal Yadav, they make a perfect couple and fans love to see them together. Having multiple hits under their name together, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have become universal favourites.

Well, once again in news, the on-screen duo is creating a buzz on the internet with their super-sexy selfie. One of the fanpages of Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani took to their Instagram ahndle to share this photo and it is now surfacing the internet all over. The duo is posing for the mirror selfie in a mall of Dubai and they look perfect with each other. Standing close, the duo can be seen smiling for the camera. While Kajal Raghwani can be seen donning a check shirt and jeans, Khesari Lal Yadav is rocking a white shirt. The photo is sure to make your day, take a look!

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have come together for many movies. Some of their super-duper hit films are Inteqaam, Dabang Aashiq, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Sangharsh, Balam Ji Love You and Naagdev.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More