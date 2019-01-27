Recently Khesari Lal Yadav took to his official instagram handle to share the news of their upcoming song Bhitar Aiye Holi Ke Bada 2 on the occasion of Holi. In the poster shared by Khesari Lal Yadav, he is donning a white kurta and Kajal is in a blue suit. The music has been bankrolled under the label Venus Music Ltd and has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself, lyrics have been penned by Azad Singh and the music has been given by Ashish Verma.

Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani sexy video: One of the most adored jodis of Bhojpuri industry Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani recently took to their official social media handles to share the news of their upcoming song Bhitar Aiye Holi Ke Bada 2 on the occasion of Holi. In the poster shared by Khesari Lal Yadav, he is donning a white kurta and Kajal is in a blue suit. The music has been bankrolled under the label Venus Music Ltd and has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself, lyrics have been penned by Azad Singh and the music has been given by Ashish Verma. The poster in a span of just a few hours has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments from fans for their sizzling on-screen chemistry and their party item songs.

Currently, Kajal Raghwani and Bhojpuri playback singer Khesari Lal Yadav are basking in the success of their latest movie Dabangg Sarkar which earned crores of money at the box office. On the professional front, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have done at least 30 movies together and interestingly Kajal made her acting debut in the industry with Khesari Lal Yadav in 2014. The duo has one busy year ahead of them with 4 movies lined back to back. Some of the movies of the couple are Herogiri, Hera Pheri, Teri Meherbaniyan, and many more.

Take a look a the poster here:

