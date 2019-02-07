Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajla Rgahwnai are one of the most loved and adored couples of the Bhojpuri film industry. The on-screen chemistry of these two stars creates magic in films. Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have done several films together and all of them have been super duper hit.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are counted amongst the top rated stars of the Bhojpuri film industry. Having a crazy fan following, the actors have now become internet sensations. Best suited with each other, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are everyone’s favorite onscreen jodi. Whenever they dazzle on the screen together, fans go gaga over it. The duo has been featured in many films together and seems to have a really close bond. Other than their reel-life love story, both of them also love spending time with each other.

While scrolling down Kajal Raghwani’s timeline, you will find several proofs of it. The duo has clicked multiple selfies together and one of them caught our attention. Twinning in red, the two stars are posing for a selfie. The adorable Jodi is looking cute as ever. Take a look yourself!

While Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani has featured with many superstars, her on-screen chemistry with Khesari Lal Yadav is most loved by fans. This is one of the reasons their selfies are showered with immense love by fans. Flooded with comments, the photo is still stealing the limelight. Well, there are many other photos of the duo surfacing on social media. Here are some of them!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More