Khesari Lal Yadav Bhojpuri movies: Khesari Lal Yadav has his own place in Bhojpuri cinema, he beat every other actor with his commendable performance and his looks. He always remains on the top when it comes to Bhojpuri actor and charm of the hearts of Bhojpuri girls. He never disappoints his fans with his performance and always brings something unique for them. He was last seen in Baaghi- Ek Yodha. Here are the top five films of Bhojpuri sensation.

Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna: Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna is one of the most lovable films of Khesari Lal Yadav that recieved a lot of appreciation from Bhojpuri audience. The film was released in 2017 and was a blockbuster hit, the film received more than 40 million views on Youtube and became the third most-watched Bhojpuri film. In the film Khesari Lal Yadavplayed the role of Raja opposite to Kajal Raghwani who roped in the role of Kajal.

Dabang Sarkar: This film revokes the crime from the society as Khesari Lal Yadav performed the role of a police inspector. He played the character Veeru whose father got killed. After his father’s demise he decided to become a police officer and took a pledge to kill his father’s murderers. He got succeded in his oath and scrapped the crime from society. Khesari Lal Yadav was loved by the audience for his breathtaking performance in Dabang Sarkar.

Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke: This was one of the most unique films performed by Khesari Lal Yadav, in Aslam Sheik directorial Khesari Lal Yadav performed a role of a man who faced a lot of problems while protecting his family from the gangsters and at the same time he explored for the love. This story might seem confusing but after watching the film audience felt amazing to experience from their favourite star venture.

Sangharsh: Khesari Lal Yadav’s other venture that can make you fall in love with him. He again cast opposite to Kajal Raghwani in the film, his most of the films with her only. But this film was something special for both of them. After Sangharsh they were seemed to be together in real life. Although there are no confirm news from their side rumours is on the top.

Baghi- Ek Yodha gave you the patriotic vibes. This Bhojpuri film was based on soldiers and commandos and depicts how struggling their life is. This film also has an affectionate love story, Khesari Lal Yadav again seemed to romance with Bhojpuri diva. The actors like Ayaz Khan, Deepak Jais, Deepak Sinha worked as the cherry on the top in the film as a supporting role.

