Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is the shining star of the Bhojpuri film industry. His films take the box office by storm and that is what makes him one of the most bankable actors in Bhojpuri cinema. Khesari Lal Yadav is not only a phenomenal actor but is also an amazing singer. Before he made his big debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in Saajan Chale Sasural in 2012, Khesari Lal Yadav was seen in a Bhojpuri music album titled Maal Bhetai Mela Me.

His upcoming film Dabang Sarkar is one of the most awaited films of the Bhojpuri film industry and is slated to hit the big screen on the festive occasion of Dussehra 2018. The teaser, as well as the posters of the film, has created a lot of buzz on social media and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite action hero in a full power action-packed avatar and a tough cop look.

As the film gets closer to its release, here are some unseen photos from the sets of Dabang Sarkar which have now gone viral on social media soon after they surfaced on the Internet on Tuesday morning. The film has been helmed by Yogesh Raj Mishra and will be backed by Rahul Vohra and Deepak Kumar.

