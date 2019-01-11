Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav will be seen together in several movies this year such as Nirahua chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural, Sher A Hindustan, Patna Junction among others whereas Khesari Lal Yadav will be seen in Hera Pheri and Teri meherbaniyan with rumored girlfriend Kajal Raghwani. Take a look at their amazing song Chokh Lage Saman Dada Bhala Ke Nokh inside.

Doodh Ka Karz movie will mark as the first movie where all the three big superstars of the Bhojpuri industry- Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Amrapali Dubey are together on the silver screens. The movie also stars Smriti Sinha in lead role. The movie Doodh Ka Karz is 2016 release and has earned crores of money at the box office with the amazing script, stars and item numbers. One of the best songs of this movie is Chokh Lage Saman Dada Bhala Ke Nokh which has been crooned by singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav and has been bankrolled under the banner Wave Music Ltd.

Talking about the music video- Chokh Lage Saman Dada Bhala Ke Nokh it opens to Amrapali Dubey dancing in a light blue saree with golden blouse whereas Khesari Lal Yadava and Dinesh Lal Yadav are in the background watching her dance and later on in the video joins her side by side to shake a leg in this item number. In the video, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Khesari Lal Yadav are donning a Gujarati attire and have complemented their look with kajal, bandana and traditional belts. The song has crossed 1 million plus views and will soon cross 2 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube.

On the professional front, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav will be seen together in several movies this year such as Nirahua chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural, Sher A Hindustan, Patna Junction among others whereas Khesari Lal Yadav will be seen in Hera Pheri and Teri meherbaniyan with rumored girlfriend Kajal Raghwani.

Take a look at their amazing song Chokh Lage Saman Dada Bhala Ke Nokh here:

