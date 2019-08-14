Khesari Lal Yadav Bol Bam photos: Bhojpuri dapper Khesari Lal Yadav is all set to storm the internet with his latest un develop track Bol Bam, the star is currently shooting for the Bol Bam song with his full dedication as he knows that lord shiva has always been with him in his highs and lows, see the sneak peek photos

Khesari Lal Yadav Bol Bam photos: Bhojpuri Megastar Khesari Lal Yadav is all set to fire the month of saawan with his latest track Bol Bam. The star is currently shooting for the song with full his full dedication and passion because he knows that all of his lord shiva songs becomes a huge hit.

Khesari Lal Yadav has always been a strong believer of Lord Shiva and this is the only reason he has a keen interest in making videos which are dedicated to Lord Shiva. Khesari also belives that, lord shiva has given him a lot in his life, be it successful films or a good life, he has it all. In the album photo, Khesari Lal can be seen wearing his signature style tomatoey red tee over a yellow colour dhoti and tilak (vermilion) with the Om Namah Shivaya printed on it with a Lord shiva photo.

On the professional front, Khesari Lal Yadav has been worked in more than 40 Bhojpuri films which are all a big hit in Bhojpuri film world. Films like Naagdev, Sangharsh, Muqaddar, Dabang Sarkar, Khiladhi, Damru, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Hum Hai Hindustani, Dabang Aashiq, Jwala, Pratigya 2, Sajan Chale Sasural 2, Balam Ji Love You, Pyar Jhukta Nahi 2013 and A Balma Bihar Wala are some of the films which had run successfully on the box office with a massive collection, no doubt this Bhojpuri star has unique charm which no one can resist as hit all work has always been appreciated by his fans all around the nation.

