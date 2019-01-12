Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey will be seen together on the silver screens after a very long time in Sher Singh which is slated to release this year in 2019. Amrapali Dubey started her acting career 5 years back in 2014 and in a short span she has become a social media sensation with more than 500k followers. She has also worked for more than 50 Bhojpuri films and still counting!

One of the highest googled songs of the year 2018 Marad Abhi Bacha Ba starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey in lead roles has taken the internet by storm with their sizzling chemistry, dance moves, and their sexy avatar. The song has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself, Priyanka Singh and the lyrics have been penned by Pawan Pandey. The song Marad Abhi Bacha Ba has been bankrolled under the label Yashi Films and the music has been given by Madhukar Anand. Talking about the music video Amrapali Dubey is dressed in a sexy red lehengha choli whereas Khesari is dressed in a v-neck red t-shirt and black jeans. The song has recently crossed 75 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube and soon will be a part of 100 million club.

On a professional note, Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey will be seen together on the silver screens after a very long time in Sher Singh which is slated to release this year in 2019. Amrapali Dubey started her acting career 5 years back in 2014 and in a short span she has become a social media sensation with more than 500k followers. She has also worked for more than 50 Bhojpuri films and still counting! whereas on the other hand, Khesari Lal Yadav started his career way back as a playback singer and since then he has sung more than 50 Bhojpuri songs and worked in 70 plus Bhojpuri movies. The fans are eagerly waiting to see them together on the silver screen in the movie Sher Singh.

Watch full video song here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More