Khesari Lal Yadav songs: A Model, a singer and an actor Khesari Lal Yadav is an all-rounder! He started his career as a playback singer in Maal Bhetai Mela Me but got his breakthrough with Saajan Chale Sasural which made him a rising Bhojpuri superstar. In his 9 year career, he has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri films and has become the most bankable actor of the Bhojpuri industry.

On the work front, He will be seen working with his rumoured girlfriend Kajal Raghwani in Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri. He has worked with all the big superstars of the industry whether it be Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee, among various others. Khesari Lal Yadav has been honoured with many awards among which he has also bagged Bhojpuri cine Awards for best actor and best popular actor for his amazing movie Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna. As 2018 is coming to an end here are his most popular songs of 2018!

1. Hothlali Se Roti Bor Ke from the movie Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet featuring Khesari Lal Yadav and Sweety Chhabra

2. Marad Abhi Baccha Ba featuring Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav

3. Tohar Dhodi Ba Phulaha Katori Niyan featuring Akshara Singh

4. Pagal Banaibe Ka Re Patarki featuring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani

5. Tohre Kaaranwa from Balam Ji I Love you featuring Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani and Priyanka Singh

