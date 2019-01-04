Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most bankable actors of the Bhojpuri film industry who enjoys a massive and crazy fan following not just in real life but also on social media. The actor has a number of super-hit movies under his name and some of them still surface on the internet.

Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most bankable actors of the Bhojpuri film industry who enjoys a massive and crazy fan following not just in real life but also on social media. The actor has a number of super-hit movies under his name and some of them still surface on the internet. One of these popular hit movies is Sangharsh which was released in the year 2018 and Khesari Lal Yadav starred opposite Kajal Rghwani in it.

The movie Sangharsh was directed by Parag Patil and bankrolled by Ratnakar Kumar. While the movie featured Khesari and Kajal in the lead role, it also had Ritu Singh, Dev Singh, Sanjay Mahanand, Deepak Sinha and Awadesh Mishra in key supporting roles.

Well, the much-loved and appreciated movie has been a super-hit on the box-office and is now also rising on YouTube. The video of the movie has crossed over 4.4 million views and the fans can’t stop obsessing over it. With over-loaded comments and countless likes, Sangharsh is becoming Khesari’s one of the most loved movies. Here’s the video, watch it here!

